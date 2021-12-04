JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.06 Million

Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post sales of $58.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.99 million to $58.30 million. JFrog reported sales of $42.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $205.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,535 shares of company stock worth $12,397,289 over the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in JFrog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FROG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.51. 1,470,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,150. JFrog has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $73.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 0.63.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

