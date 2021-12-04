Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

JFIN stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Jiayin Group has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $14.95.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a negative return on equity of 150.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

