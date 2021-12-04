John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HPI opened at $20.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

