John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.94 and traded as high as $17.26. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 75,970 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 115,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.