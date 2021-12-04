John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

MNZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 451 ($5.89) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 451 ($5.89) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 275 ($3.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £252.72 million and a PE ratio of -6.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 306.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. John Menzies has a one year low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

