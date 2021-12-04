Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HP stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,198 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.