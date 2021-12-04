Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 177,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

