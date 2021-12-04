Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $205.55 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.14 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $147,734,623. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

