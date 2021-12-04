Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Shares of AMAT opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.