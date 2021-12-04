Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 17.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 19.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $223.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

