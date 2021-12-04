JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €105.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.91 ($119.21).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.60. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

