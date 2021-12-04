JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOKIA. Barclays set a €5.25 ($5.97) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.20 ($7.05) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.93) target price on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.84 ($6.64).

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

