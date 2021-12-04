JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $266.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $266.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 12.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 467.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.