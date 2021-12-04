JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

