JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

