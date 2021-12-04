Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

