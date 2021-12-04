Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

LON JUP opened at GBX 233.80 ($3.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.45. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.80 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

In other news, insider Andrew Formica purchased 360,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £893,824.24 ($1,167,787.09). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 33,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £87,659 ($114,527.04).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

