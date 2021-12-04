JustBet (WINR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,786.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $628,646.76 and approximately $1,786.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00058556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.49 or 0.08302777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00083750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,966.97 or 0.99952287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.