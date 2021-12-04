KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBCSY. Cheuvreux raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €60.00 ($68.18) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KBC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

KBC Group stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

