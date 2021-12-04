KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

