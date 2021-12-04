KCS Wealth Advisory Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

