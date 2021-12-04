KCS Wealth Advisory Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.73. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

