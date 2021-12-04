Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 24.6% in November

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,783,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 2,234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.8 days.

KPELF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,736. Keppel has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

About Keppel

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

