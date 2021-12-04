Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Short Interest Down 26.2% in November

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Kering alerts:

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.57. Kering has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.