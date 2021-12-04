Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 33,745 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.