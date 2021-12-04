Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 42,471 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

FDLO opened at $49.81 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $51.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

