Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $18.97 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,951 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after acquiring an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $616.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $293.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $633.52 and a 200-day moving average of $610.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

