Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,132 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 120.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK opened at $899.57 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $907.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $895.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

