Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 98.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,759 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $17,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

WFC stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

