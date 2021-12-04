Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,201 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $252.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.56. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $205.38 and a 12 month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

