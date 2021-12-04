Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $15.55 Million Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,552,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 250.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 474.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.59. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $85.68 and a 1-year high of $145.40.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

