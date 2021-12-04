Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $5,767,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,292 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $306.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $767.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

