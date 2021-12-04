Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

POR stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $40.14 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

