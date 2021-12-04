Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $13.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 71.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 5.8% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $77.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

