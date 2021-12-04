Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.