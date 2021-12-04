KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. 9,779,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643,387. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.47%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

