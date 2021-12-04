KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSM opened at $80.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.08.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

