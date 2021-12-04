Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75.

On Monday, November 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total value of $24,723.75.

On Thursday, September 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.61, for a total value of $23,951.25.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $197.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.69 and its 200-day moving average is $194.63. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

