Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Tops $0.0218 on Major Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $921,280.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.52 or 0.08315205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00063468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00082835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.72 or 0.98201985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.