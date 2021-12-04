Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIGRY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

