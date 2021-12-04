KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONE Oyj’s FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

