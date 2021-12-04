Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cheuvreux lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.