Koppers Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE:KOP opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27. Koppers has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $660.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

