Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $54,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Chemours by 40.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CC opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $2,991,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

