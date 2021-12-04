Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $58,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.21 and a one year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

