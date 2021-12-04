Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $56,000 Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.51.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.12.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

