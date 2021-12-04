Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $679.30 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $700.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $724.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.