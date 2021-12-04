Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 31.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $2,027,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,115,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

NYSE:K opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

