Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $60,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PCEF opened at $23.50 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

