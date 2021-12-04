Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,768,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,724,000 after buying an additional 32,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $66,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

